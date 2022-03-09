Forestry commission reminds that if you may need a permit if you want to set a fire

The Alabama Forestry Commission is reminding residents that they will need to get a permit before burning any woodland, grassland, field or new ground that is over one quarter acre in size or within 25 feet of natural fuels, such as woods or grass. Burns in areas smaller than a quarter acre do not require a permit.
According to a release from the forestry commission, obtaining a permit allows the AFC to know which fires are controlled burns and which are wildfires. The permits are free and can be obtained in just a few minutes over the telephone. You’ll be asked a few questions about your burn, such as location using latitude and longitude.
You will also have to give the size of the area to be burned, what you will be burning and why.
The release added that you must have adequate tools, equipment and manpower to stay with the burn and control the fire the entire period that it is active. You will still be held responsible if the fire escapes and damages anyone else’s property.
It is also recommended that you check with your local county or municipality. Even if they do not require a permit, it is best to let them know. To get a permit, call 800-392-5679.