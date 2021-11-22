Forest service working to control Talladega forest wild fires of combined 1,110 acres

According to a news release from the office of National Forests in Alabama, the two wildfires in the Talladega National Forest is at least partially contained.
The release said the "Fall Branch" wildfire is 30 percent contained and is about 735 acres. The "Duck Nest" wildfire is about 375 acres and is 5 percent contained. The wildfires are not controlled or out.
According to the release, here's the difference:
Contained: Measure of the line around a fire.
Controlled: The fire is not likely to get outside the line
Out: No hot embers, no smoke, no fire
The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
Until further notice, the following trail heads, and trails associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness are closed:
—Cheaha Trail Head
—Turnipseed/Highway 281 Trail Head
—Adams Gap Trail Head
—Nubbin Creek Trail Head
—High Falls Trail Head
—The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap;
—Chinnabee Silent Trail south of Highway 281
—Cave Creek Trail
—Odum Scout Trail
—Nubbin Creek Trail
Forest visitors planning trips to the Talladega National Forest should contact the Talladega District office at 256-369-5882 or email pa_alabama@fs.fed.us before leaving, or check current forest conditions located on the Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov/alabama.
The release said the Federal USDA Forest Service and State Alabama Forestry Commission wildland firefighters are working hard to suppress the wildfires. The Type 3 Gray Team was ordered by the USDA Forest Service and is expected to be on site Tuesday. The southern-based team includes various federal and state agencies.
Overnight rain has helped firefighters with suppression efforts, according to the release, and about 70 personnel, two helicopters, three engines and various hands crews are responding to the wildfires.