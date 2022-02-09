Forest service warns of possible smoke during controlled burn Wednesday

Residents can expect to see smoke Wednesday as the National Forest Service plans to have a prescribed burn in the Talladega National Forest.
According to a new release from the Forest Service, the plan is to burn a 757 acre area five miles east of Munford and three miles south of Oxford.
The Forest Service warns that residents may see fire crews out near the burn area and can expect smoke to be visible on Highway 24 and Highway 281 near the burn area.
The release said winds out of the west are expected to carry smoke from the burn east into the Hollis Crossroads and Ranburne area. As temperatures cool later in the day, residents may see smoke settle in the burn area and near Salt Creek. Drivers who encounter smoke on the roadway are encouraged to slow down and use caution.
According to the Forest Service, prescribed burn operations are meant to increase the health of the national forest and are carefully planned operations.