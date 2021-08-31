Forest Service storage shed burglarized

Talladega Police are investigating the burglary of a storage shed belonging to the Alabama Forestry Department, according to an incident and offense report.
The burglary took place sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 30, according to the report.
Detective Jeremy Faulkner said it appeared that the door of the shed had been forced upon and several items taken from inside.
The list of stolen property included a green Yamaha 350 four-wheeler valued at $4,000, a set of keys to a bulldozer, a Backfire torch valued at $155, and a pick and shovel combination multitool valued at $50.
The bulldozer that the stolen keys go to was not stolen.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case, Faulkner said.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508, the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to anonymously dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.