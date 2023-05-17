Football camps to be held in Munford

MUNFORD — HQ Training LLC, a personal training and development program, will host two football camps this summer for grades K-12 through the Munford Recreation Department. The camps will be held on June 10 and July 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Holcombe Field, 49 Railroad Street in Munford.
HQ Training LLC is owned by both Savion Hill and Quantavius Elston, both Munford natives and 2016 graduates of Munford High School.
“There is no better way to pay it forward than by going back to your hometown and hosting a football camp on the same field you played youth league on,” Hill, co-founder of HQ Training, said in a press release. He said that this is a full circle moment for him and his partner.
According to a press release, the camps will be based on positions and the athletes will have the opportunity to learn more about their offensive and defensive positions. The staff will be encouraging the athletes in attendance to learn both sides of the football. According to the release, versatility will be essential for their growth and development.
“We aim to help individuals understand the importance of fitness and train them to be the best version of themselves mentally and emotionally, along with physically of course,” Hill said. He said that they really want to show the athletes how to navigate academics, recruiting and offers.
The cost of registration for the camp is $25 and all athletes who register before May 30 for the June camp and before June 26 for the July camp will receive a special camp T-shirt.