Football camps to be held in Munford

MUNFORD — HQ Training LLC, a personal training and development program, will host two football camps this summer for grades K-12 through the Munford Recreation Department. The camps will be held on June 10 and July 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Holcombe Field, 49 Railroad Street in Munford. 

HQ Training LLC is owned by both Savion Hill and Quantavius Elston, both Munford natives and 2016 graduates of Munford High School.