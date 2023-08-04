 Skip to main content
Food Truck Friday scheduled for next week

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host Food Truck Friday on Aug. 11 at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries from 5-8 p.m.

Expected to be present are trucks representing Lil Bougie Foodie, Tacos Vera Cruz, Seafood Queens, and Frios Popsicles. There will also be live entertainment for the enjoyment of attendees by Soul Pop.