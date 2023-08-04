Food Truck Friday scheduled for next week

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host Food Truck Friday on Aug. 11 at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries from 5-8 p.m.
Expected to be present are trucks representing Lil Bougie Foodie, Tacos Vera Cruz, Seafood Queens, and Frios Popsicles. There will also be live entertainment for the enjoyment of attendees by Soul Pop.
Tables and chairs will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own chairs.
The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department invites resident to come eat and enjoy the tunes
To stay up to date with the latest events, be sure to follow on Facebook (Sylacauga Parks and Recreation) and Instagram (@SylacaugaParksandRecreation). You may also visit sylacauga.recdesk.com for more information regarding the programs offered.