 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Food distributed quickly at Graham School effort

A team of local volunteers and Talladega City Schools staff handed out more than 100 boxes of food Thursday in front of the old Graham Elementary School.

According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, the boxes were provided by the Alabama Food Bank and were available to any family with children, regardless of whether or not those children were enrolled in city schools.