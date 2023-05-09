Food distributed quickly at Graham School effort

A team of local volunteers and Talladega City Schools staff handed out more than 100 boxes of food Thursday in front of the old Graham Elementary School.
According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, the boxes were provided by the Alabama Food Bank and were available to any family with children, regardless of whether or not those children were enrolled in city schools.
All of the boxes were gone within 40 minutes of the first car pulling up.
Lee said the plan is to have food distribution at the old school on the first Thursday of each month, starting at 11 a.m. and going until the boxes are gone. In addition to providing food for families in need, the giveaways are also something of a reintroduction to the Graham building, which is about to undergo a $1 million renovation.
“This is a part of our vision,” Lee explained. “This is not just a school building anymore. We want people to see it as a community center.”
In addition to a new central office and teacher training resources, the renovated Graham building will also house community resources including a computer lab for parents, mental health services and other community resources.