Food charity in Sylacauga receives grant

SYLACAUGA — Alabama Childhood Food Solutions of Sylacauga has received a $250,000 grant from The Holle Family Foundation in Birmingham so that it can begin work on its new $1.3 million food distribution center in the Sylacauga area. ACFS is a central Alabama nonprofit that’s been serving food to food insecure families since 2011.

ACFS has a goal to aid in ending hunger in central Alabama. From the distribution center, 10,000 people are expected to receive food monthly due to the capacity level. Meeting rooms and classrooms are part of the project, as are accommodations for emergency care in the event of a natural disaster.