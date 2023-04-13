Food charity in Sylacauga receives grant

SYLACAUGA — Alabama Childhood Food Solutions of Sylacauga has received a $250,000 grant from The Holle Family Foundation in Birmingham so that it can begin work on its new $1.3 million food distribution center in the Sylacauga area. ACFS is a central Alabama nonprofit that’s been serving food to food insecure families since 2011.
ACFS has a goal to aid in ending hunger in central Alabama. From the distribution center, 10,000 people are expected to receive food monthly due to the capacity level. Meeting rooms and classrooms are part of the project, as are accommodations for emergency care in the event of a natural disaster.
ACFS is responsible for sharing food with over 1,800 kids each week in 38 schools throughout central Alabama. Also, monthly it gives supplemental groceries to over 800 families who are economically distressed. According to ACFS statistics, 29,000 children in our area go to bed hungry and have less than enough to eat over the weekends.
This organization provides a small weekend-sized bag of food to students who are identified by the staff of the schools. Families in need, single-parent families, elderly and veterans with severely low income can book an appointment to receive between 80 and 100 pounds of food once each month at one of nine distributions.
ACFS operates with over 700 part-time volunteers. With the opening of the distribution center, employment opportunities will be available.
This organization accepts donations in cash, stock, running cars & trucks, boats, land and food.