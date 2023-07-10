 Skip to main content
Food boxes distributed Thursday

food box

Volunteers load food boxes Thursday at the old Graham Elementary school on Ceadr Street in Talladega.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A group of volunteers braved the early morning heat Thursday to help distribute 150 boxes of food to families with children in the area. In addition to a box of dry goods and a box of produce, families coming by in July will also get walnuts, cheese, grapes, blueberries and pulled pork.

The food distributions normally rely more heavily on school staff, but with this being the post-Fourth of July week, community volunteers had to step up more than usual. They showed up at 9 a.m., helped unload the trucks at 9:30, and were helping people fill out forms and fill their cars by 11 a.m.  