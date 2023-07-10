Food boxes distributed Thursday

A group of volunteers braved the early morning heat Thursday to help distribute 150 boxes of food to families with children in the area. In addition to a box of dry goods and a box of produce, families coming by in July will also get walnuts, cheese, grapes, blueberries and pulled pork.
The food distributions normally rely more heavily on school staff, but with this being the post-Fourth of July week, community volunteers had to step up more than usual. They showed up at 9 a.m., helped unload the trucks at 9:30, and were helping people fill out forms and fill their cars by 11 a.m.