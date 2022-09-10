 Skip to main content
Flower pastor of lawsuit: 'I want justice, and I want to change the system'

Michael Jennings, the pastor who was arrested by Childersburg Police for obstructing government operations while watering his neighbor’s flowers earlier this year, has filed a federal lawsuit.

Jennings and his legal team announced the suit Saturday morning in front of the federal courthouse in Birmingham. The suit names the three Childersburg Police Officers involved in the incident leading to Jennings’ arrest and the city itself, and charges that they violated Jennings rights under the First and Fourth amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The suit does not ask for a specific dollar amount, but does ask for compensatory and punitive damages, court costs and attorney fees and demands a trial by jury.