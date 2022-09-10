Flower pastor of lawsuit: 'I want justice, and I want to change the system'

Michael Jennings, the pastor who was arrested by Childersburg Police for obstructing government operations while watering his neighbor’s flowers earlier this year, has filed a federal lawsuit.
Jennings and his legal team announced the suit Saturday morning in front of the federal courthouse in Birmingham. The suit names the three Childersburg Police Officers involved in the incident leading to Jennings’ arrest and the city itself, and charges that they violated Jennings rights under the First and Fourth amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The suit does not ask for a specific dollar amount, but does ask for compensatory and punitive damages, court costs and attorney fees and demands a trial by jury.
“It’s not about the money,” Jennings said during Saturday’s news conference. “I want justice, and I want to change the system. I have gotten no response from the city, not even a phone call.”
Jennings said when the first officer approached him on May 22, while he was watering plants in his neighbor’s yard in Childersburg, “They already knew I was guilty. They accused me of owning the vehicle (parked in the driveway) and they wanted my identification because they wanted me in the system. You don’t see it on the (police body cam) video, but they told me if I walked away I would be under arrest. They cuffed me, took my phone and hollered at me, and I hollered back, I told them I wouldn’t be talked to like a boy. They were not going to put up with that, that’s when they said 10-15 (referring to a person in custody).”
Added Jennings: “I am not against the police. We need the police, or we would just have chaos. But there are good police and bad police, just like there are good pastors and bad pastors. What they did, they did with impunity. I was humiliated, dehumanized and belittled. But they believed my neighbor, even when she wouldn’t give her name.”
Attorney Bethaney Embrey Jones said the point of the suit was “to make sure that something like this never happens again. He wants to restore his name, but he also wants to make sure that officers are trained so that this never happens again. So that the people enforcing the law are required to learn the law, and adhere to state and federal laws. And so that the city and the Childersburg Police Department know that they are not above the law.”
Attorney Harry Daniels said he also wanted Jennings' behavior to serve as an example in the future.
“He did everything right,” Daniels said. “He was under no obligation to identify himself on private property, but he did.
"They wanted his identification. What some might call slave papers.”
Daniels and the other speakers put Jennings’ situation in the larger context of the civil rights movement and the long, tragic history of Black people being killed by police. Daniels and Jones both expressed relief and gratitude that they were physically able to stand beside Jennings, not just the surviving members of his family or a hashtag of his name.
“In 1955, in Montgomery, a woman was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus,” Daniels said. “That started a revolution. This isn’t that. This is to start a conversation, a conversation about the police, to start a change. If we can send $2.2 trillion to Ukraine, we can train our police in de-escalation. So that Pastor Jennings could walk across the street and not have to worry about a bullet in his back.”
Representatives of the state NAACP and Greater Birmingham Ministries/Poor People’s Project also spoke at the news conference and a rally that followed shortly afterward.