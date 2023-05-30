Fixing A Hole

Although they lost a day to weather earlier this week, city crews repairing the sinkhole on East Street near Battle Street continued to make progress Thursday. “The Water Department has completed its portion of the project, and Public Works anticipates finishing the repairs and removing the barricades by Saturday morning,” said Talladega public information officer Mary Sood. A post on the city’s Facebook page earlier this week told readers, “It appears that a franchise utility drilled through the area at the bottom of the sinkhole, compromising some other utilities. An investigation is now under way to determine how many utilities may have been compromised. This appears to be an isolated problem affecting the southeast intersection of Battle Street and East Street.”