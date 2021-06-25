Five win Farrior Foundation Leadership Honors

Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin and Mary Louise Farrior White honored five members of the community for their many years of service with Willie and Betty Farrior Foundation Leadership Honors on Monday night at the regular Talladega City Council meeting.
This year’s awards went to Pete and Iva Gaither, Kelvin Cunningham, Beatrice Dates and Brian Hutton, although Hutton was not able to attend.
Each was given an award by Farrior White and had a proclamation read into the record by Spratlin, standing in for Mayor Timothy Ragland.
The honorees:
Pete and Iva Gaither, right, receive a proclamation from Mary Louise Farrior White, left, and Betty Spratlin, middle.
—The Gaithers have been married for 39 years and have four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Both have been members and officers of the Stemley Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years.
They have also served as past PTO presidents, substitute teachers, parent volunteers and, for the past 16 years, bus drivers at Stemley Elementary School. According to the proclamation, Iva has an interest in creating flower arrangements and pet chickens, while Pete enjoys working outdoors. Both enjoy helping others and have contributed to their community. They are also the first couple to be selected as support personnel of the year in 2016 for the county school system.
Kelvin Cunningham, middle, receive a proclamation from Mary Louise Farrior White, left, and Betty Spratlin.
—Kelvin Cunningham is the chairman of the Talladega County Commission and the director of operations and support for the county school system. He is a graduate of Talladega County Training School and received an associates degree from Gadsden State and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Alabama State University. He also holds a master’s degree in political science from Jacksonville State University and an administration certificate through the University of Alabama. In his career with the county school system, he worked his way from assistant principal to principal at Winterboro High School, then principal at his alma mater, now called Talladega County Central High School. He then went on to serve assistant coordinator and coordinator of student services for the county system, then his current position.
Among all his accomplishments, he serves on multiple boards and organizations such as The Coosa Valley Detention Center, First Family Service Center, Easter Seals, NAACP, Talladega Democratic Party, Talladega County Democratic Conference, Alabama New South Coalition, 100 Men Support Group, Alabama Association of County Commissioners, Black County Officials of Alabama, National Association of Black Officials, Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch, Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools and Leadership Alabama Class of 2014.
Beatrice Dates, middle, receive a proclamation from Mary Louise Farrior White, left, and Betty Spratlin.
—Dates retired from the Talladega County Department of Human Resources in 2015 and, for the last 20 years of her career was devoted to providing services to and for children in out-of-home placement and licensing and supervision of family home day care, foster family homes and adoptive family homes, according to the proclamation. She has been a powerful influence for the citizens of Talladega.
Dates graduated in the top 10 percent at Robert E. Lee High School in 1971, attended Huntingdon College in 1975. She was first employed as a daycare teacher and casework manager.
—Hutton is the assistant director of the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department. Since he could not be present Monday, his proclamation was not read into the record.
White and her son, Cedrick Farrior, created the Willie and Betty Farrior Foundation to honor her late parents. Her father became the first blind Black man to work for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, starting in 1950, and her mother taught there as well.
After this year’s presentation, the council voted unanimously to donate $1,000 to the foundation, which also provides scholarships to graduating seniors at all city and county schools as well as AIDB,
This year’s scholarship recipients include Mikyia Gray (Oxford High), Allyson Struzik, Holly Pruitt and DeShala Keith (Winterboro High), Donovan Burch (Alabama School for the Blind), Bronchial Jones (Winterboro) and Michael White (ASB).
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved a temporary road closure for College Street from MLK to Church Street on Friday from 6-10 p.m.
—Contributed $1,000 to the United Way Back to School Rally.
—Approved an agreement for a new postage machine at city hall.
—Approved hazard pay for other city employees other than police and firefighters. First responders were awarded hazard pay at a previous meeting.
—Approved a new, less expensive cell policy that will also give first priority to emergency responders and provide backup service during power outages.
—Announced the next council meeting will be July 8.