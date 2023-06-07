Five surveillance cameras in Lincoln can alert to wanted car tags

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Flock camera installed at Lincoln’s Landing is now in operation, providing officers with important data used by law enforcement. Three additional cameras will be located in the city, along with one that can easily be moved from one site to another.
The device is the first of the five to come, and already, the city of Lincoln’s Police Department can receive instant information that might save a life, stop a crime in progress or assist in any number of critical police situations.
The matter of determining locations for the devices known as Flock cameras is done, and Lincoln Deputy Chief of Police Neil Fetner is ready to share the wealth of their value in police operations.
The Lincoln City Council voted last month to approve investing in the technology, which became available in 2017 from Flock Safety. As of February, 2022, more than 1,500 cities in the U.S. have put them to use in law enforcement.
The cameras work using solar power, Fetner explains, and remain charged 24 hours a day.
That means the equipment can gather data even at night, he said.
The first Flock camera in Lincoln is now in place at the city owned Lincoln’s Landing, where fishing tournaments attract crowds from all across the country and the area is used by local residents for recreation.
The set-up appears simple — there’s a solar panel in place on one side of the pole that supports the system hardware, and on the other side, the smaller camera device.
There’s a process to locating the equipment, determining the best positions for reception and the need for specific areas to be monitoring. After testing, Fetner said the cameras’ final placement is decided. The Alabama Department of Transportation is also involved in the process, and grants approval for the cameras’ locations.
He said he expects the next site for a camera to be in place along Magnolia Street between Alabama 77 and Blue Springs Road East within about 30 days.
Other locations planned at this time include Alabama 77 southbound lanes south of Brooks Lake Road, Alabama 77 northbound lanes, north of Old Lincoln Highway and one camera will be located at Lincoln High School.
The city’s mobile unit will be used in locations as needed, Fetner said.
The Flock system sends alerts to law enforcement from reading tag information, but only alerts departments to vehicle identifications that have been entered into the system as suspect in criminal activity or when the tag registration on a vehicle identifies an individual with active warrants or other police information.
“Anything entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) will alert the Flock system,” Fetner said.
These alerts given from tag numbers and even vehicle descriptions are instantly available to agencies on the Flock system.
If a crime is committed and the information is entered into the system, if a vehicle with the tag number is recorded by our Flock camera, we and every other agency within the system will know the location of the vehicle, Fetner said.
Possible scenarios locating a vehicle with a suspected link to a crime could include many situations, kidnappings, robberies, stolen cars, the list goes on, he said.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said he believes the technology is a very successful tool for law enforcement and the safety of the public.
“This is added protection for our citizens, and for people who may have been victims of crimes in other areas,” he said. “It just makes good sense to do.”
Watson recalled a series of burglaries in the areas that took place in the 1970s, and said it could have been handled so quickly with the current technology available, instead of the crimes continuing for weeks.
“It gives us instant connections between agencies,” Watson said.
The council agreed to a two-year lease contract with Flock to supply the cameras and provide installation for $36,800.
The Flock system uses cellular networks to exchange information with law enforcement. The cameras utilize infrared technology to record images and process information at night.
The cameras also collect images of street activity, including pedestrians, cyclists and any other movement within range, Fetner said.
Flock systems are now in use in a number of areas adjacent to Lincoln, including Pell City and St. Clair County, Talladega and Talladega County, Calhoun County and many others.
“I remember the way it was,” Watson said. “Now, our police can relay this information through a network as soon as it’s entered, we are alerted.”