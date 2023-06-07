 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Eyes in the sky

Five surveillance cameras in Lincoln can alert to wanted car tags

Lincoln surveillance cameras

The Flock camera installed at Lincoln’s Landing is now in operation, providing officers with important data used by law enforcement. Three additional cameras will be located in the city, along with one that can easily be moved from one site to another.

The device is the first of the five to come, and already, the city of Lincoln’s Police Department can receive instant information that might save a life, stop a crime in progress or assist in any number of critical police situations.

The matter of determining locations for the devices known as Flock cameras is done, and Lincoln Deputy Chief of Police Neil Fetner is ready to share the wealth of their value in police operations.

Lincoln surveillance phone

Law enforcement can receive instant information through their cell phones and also through their police vehicle’s information systems.