Five inmates from Talladega, St. Clair counties up for parole hearings

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled hearings this week for five inmates from Talladega and St. Clair counties. Of those, three are serving time for murder, one for the rape and sodomy of a 12-year-old girl, and one for armed robbery.
Lonnie Dwain Brewster, now 43, is serving a 20-year sentence for the murder of Dr. John William Bryant of Springville on July 30, 2002. Brewster, Matthew Scott Bryant, James N. Bryan and Aaron Ray Harris were all initially indicted for capital murder for financial gain, but all five eventually pleaded guilty to intentional murder.
According to evidence presented in court when Brewster, Harris and James Bryant pleaded guilty, the four planned the killing of Dr. Bryant, who was Matthew and James’s father, for about six weeks before the killing. They lured the victim to the home of his ex-wife, Diane Duckworth, in the Crandall Crest subdivision of Springville, while Harris lay in wait in an upstairs bedroom. As the victim was walking up the stairs, Harris shot him five times with a .38 caliber handgun. Brewster then stabbed Harris in the shoulder with a steak knife to make Dr. Bryant’s killing look like self defense, which is what they told St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputies when they responded that night.
The victim was an anesthesiologist who practiced in Anniston and lived in Lincoln. He was also the owner and operator of Bryant farms.
Duckworth, who passed away in 2012, does not appear to have been involved in the killing that took place in her home.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after entering his guilty plea in January 2005. The Alabama Department of Corrections does not show him as an inmate, although he was still petitioning the court from prison as of 2014.
The Bryant brothers were each sentenced to 20-year split sentences, with five years in prison followed by 15 years probation. Both brothers served their time and were both released from probation early.
Brewster was given a 20 year reverse split sentence, with five years of probation followed by 15 years in prison, with the understanding that the prison sentence could be suspended if he complied with all the terms of his probation. In March 2006, however, he was arrested in Moody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and failed a drug test following his arrest. His probation was revoked, and he was sent to prison to serve the full 20-year sentence.
Brewster is housed in the Bibb County Correctional Facility. According to Department of Corrections records, he has a previous conviction for theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County in 1996.
Vickie Casseday M. Howard, 56, formerly of Pell City, was convicted of reckless murder in St. Clair County and is serving a 20-year sentence. Howard was driving under the influence of alcohol when she had an accident that killed her then-5-year-old son, Adrian Chance Howard, in March 2006.
She pleaded guilty in June 2007, and was sentenced in September of that year by Circuit Judge Charles Robinson. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, she is housed in the Tutwiler Annex in Wetumpka.
Howard was driving a Toyota pickup truck on Camp Creek Road just outside of Pell City, with her son in the vehicle, when she ran off the road, hit a tree and flipped the vehicle over. According to court records, she had a blood alcohol level of 0.1 or more at the time of the accident. A blood alcohol level of 0.08 is considered drunk in Alabama and most other states.
According to information published at the time of her arrest, Howard was on probation for public intoxication from about a month earlier at the time of the accident.
Donna M. Riggins, 42, is serving time for murder in Talladega in 2001. She pleaded guilty to stabbing her boyfriend, Johnny Jerome Silmon, 37, to death with a knife at the residence they were both living in on East Clay Streetin Sylacauga in November 1999.
After pleading guilty, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Circuit Judge Jerry Fielding. She is serving out her sentence at the Birmingham Community Work Center. According to court records, she has one previous conviction for felony theft.
Jeremiah John Spiracos, 42, formerly of Lincoln, was convicted by a jury in 2011 for rape and sodomy in the second degree in Talladega County. The victim was a 12-year-old girl from Sheffield.
At trial, the victim testified that she first met Spiracos on a party line through her great-grandparents home telephone. She initially lied about her age, she said, but when Spiracos had two friends drive him to meet her (he didn’t have a car), she said she told him the truth, and he said he didn’t care.
He took her to his trailer, where they had sex several times, after she had again told him her real age. She testified that he also scalded her in a hot shower and held her head down against her will during the course of their time together. When Sheffield Police contacted him after the victim’s great-grandparents reported her missing, he said she could either hide behind his trailer with him or move on. When she opted to move on, he gave her directions to a nearby truck stop. She contacted Lincoln Police at the truck stop.
Spiracos is currently serving consecutive sentences of 14 years each for the rape and sodomy charges. He is also serving a concurrent five-year sentence for custodial interference in Colbert County. He is currently housed in Ventress Correctional Facility.
John Steven Barnett, 50, was convicted of robbing Lucky’s Food Mart in 2014, while armed with a gun. He was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison, and is currently housed at Elba Work Release, according to the state Department of Corrections.