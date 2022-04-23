Fishermen look for fish, find white Lexus instead

The Lincoln Police Department faced a fishy situation Saturday when a car was found in a pond near Stemley Bridge Road.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said central dispatch received a call about a submerged vehicle in a pond just off Stemley Bridge Road near Country Lane at 8:33 a.m. Saturday.
Investigator Matt Martin said fishermen who had come to the pond that morning saw the car when they got there. He said that when officers arrived, they called the Lincoln Fire Department’s dive team to help recover the vehicle.
Vincent said that at 10:56 a.m. the dive team had prepared the vehicle to be pulled out of the water. Martin said after the vehicle was pulled out of the pond it was identified as a white Lexus that had been stolen Thursday. He could not give any more information on that theft at this time, however. Martin said the car was empty when it was pulled out of the pond, save for a few fish.