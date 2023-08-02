First store opens its doors at Pell City Square

A happy crowd lined up to watch as the first store to open its doors did just that Friday morning at Pell City Square.
They got up and out early to welcome the brand new variety store Five Below to town, with a lot of interest and plenty of clapping as the big red ribbon was cut.
“We have a saying for our stores,” said Five Below District Manager Ryan Shea. “Just let go and have fun.”
Shea said the store is “all about giving back to its community, and seeing that shoppers enjoy their time in Five Below.”
Inside, shoppers who had made plans to get their Five Below experience walked through the aisles of school and art supplies, home décor and electronics, and lots of cosmetics and care products.
Store manager Marcia Wright has 27 employees on hand for the store, and said everything inside is ready for her shoppers, as well as the staff.
Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and on Sundays, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Merchandise inside Five Below will change often, depending upon the season and needs, but the store also has a big supply of staple items always to be found as well, she said.
Right now, Five Below has back to school in mind, with helping find supplies to take youngsters back to the classroom and college-age students in mind as well, with dorm room needs to make things cozy and comfy away from home, along with tools for classroom work.
Jacob and Mary Youngblood came from Ragland to be part of the opening, saying they’re glad the area is opening up more shopping opportunities that keep them from traveling as far to find their needs.
“We just wanted to be here for the excitement,” said James Hawkins of Pell City, who along with his wife, Sheena, were right on time for the opening ribbon cutting and ceremonies.
Pell City resident Kimberly Jaks said she’s hopeful the opening of Five Below and the other stores yet to open in Pell City Square help attract more of the same for local residents.
That concept is one of the things pointed out by developer Bill Ellison as he watched the first store opening, along with his wife, Dana.
“I’m very happy for our community, and for what this can do for us going forward,” Ellison said. “Also, there will be tax dollars coming in for the community that gets reinvested in our city, our schools.”
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt complimented the number of people and resources that came together to bring the center to town.
“There are a lot of folks who worked harder on this than me,” he said. “This is a day a lot of people have been watching for.”
The next store opening comes Sunday, Aug. 6 when TJ Maxx welcomes its first shoppers at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. that night.
From bath and beauty needs to footwear and clothing for all ages, T.J. Maxx is known for its supply of housewares and home décor from the floor up, with specialties including kitchen ware and decorative touches to jewelry and all kinds of other accessories.
Among the other stores in the final stages of preparations are Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, ULTA, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best, Pet Smart and Hobby Lobby.
The stores are opening as they are individually ready, said City Manager Brian Muenger, with Ross and Old Navy expected to be ready by mid-August with PetSmart and Hobby Lobby following in mid-September.