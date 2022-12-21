 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

First responders, other departments contribute to children’s Christmas

not watermelons

Talladega firefighters stand with bicycle safety helmets that will go to some fortunate children for Christmas.

 Submitted photo

First responders for the city of Talladega, as well as employees across virtually all other municipal departments, stepped up to help bring some holiday joy and cheer to some children keenly in need of it.

Talladega Fire Department’s C-Shift recently donated $275 and 10 bicycle helmets to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources Foster Children’s Christmas Fund. A local church had already donated bicycles, but due to safety rules, the children could only receive the bicycles if they had helmets. The firefighters were eager to help, according to Chief Danny Warwick.