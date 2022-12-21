First responders, other departments contribute to children’s Christmas

First responders for the city of Talladega, as well as employees across virtually all other municipal departments, stepped up to help bring some holiday joy and cheer to some children keenly in need of it.
Talladega Fire Department’s C-Shift recently donated $275 and 10 bicycle helmets to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources Foster Children’s Christmas Fund. A local church had already donated bicycles, but due to safety rules, the children could only receive the bicycles if they had helmets. The firefighters were eager to help, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
“Our firefighters strive to protect and contribute to our community throughout the year,” he said. “By donating helmets, we are able to promote safety while also letting the community know that we value our residents.”
Said City Manager Seddrick Hill, “I applaud the fire department for assisting and bringing joy to youth in our city by donating potentially life-saving helmets.”
The Talladega Police Department was able to raise $1,920 through the annual “No Shave November.” The money was used to purchase gifts for teens in foster care as well as two children on the Kiwanis Club gift list, according to Chief Diane Thomas.
“Each year, officers pay money to maintain their beards, and the funds raised go toward gifts for youth in the community,” Thomas said.
The other city employees came together to buy toys, clothes and shoes for 16 children at the Presbyterian Home for Children.
“Employees in every city department found ways to give back to our community this Christmas by partnering with local organizations to provide much needed clothing and donations,” Hill said.