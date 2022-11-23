 Skip to main content
First responders gain training for those on autism spectrum

Deputy ARISE

A Talladega County Sheriff's deputy listens in a recent class concerning people on the autism spectrum.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

RISE Autism, a program uniquely designed for students and individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and who are deaf, blind, or deafblind, hosted a half-day training for Talladega city and county school resource officers as well as the Talladega City Fire Department. 

“First responders need to know how to interact with all members of the community they serve,” said Brandon Crosby, a volunteer with The Arc of North Talladega County. “This type of training will allow Talladega’s first responders to have smoother communication. It builds a bridge between them and the autism community.” 