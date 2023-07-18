First new stores set opening dates at Pell City Square

There’s excitement inside right now, where employees of the national retailer Five Below are scurrying to have their brand-new store ready for its local debut in less than two weeks.
The store will unlock its doors July 28 to introduce first-time shoppers to the Five Below experience.
“One of our mottos is ‘Come on in and have fun,’” said Pell City location manager Marcia Wright. “We’re here to create an awesome experience you won’t find anywhere else,” she said.
The company, founded in 2002 in Wayne, Pa., now has a presence in 40 states through more than 1,1000 Five Below stores, according to its website. It specializes in discounted items for all occasions and use, and the stores are organized into “worlds,” Wright said.
The racks are being put into place and the bins are ready for all kinds of “finds,” with workers following the store’s blueprint for displaying hard-to-find items.
The store’s concept includes lots of seasonal and timely offerings, Wright said, and one of the store’s focuses as it opens is anything and everything for back to school.
“We’ll have an area especially for the young people heading off to college, outfitting their dorm rooms and getting ready for the classrooms,” she said.
A staff of Five Below specialists will be on hand to direct and assist shoppers, she said, and the store will be a fun place to visit and linger.
On tap next for Pell City Square is another well-established national retailer, T.J. Maxx, with a store full of home needs and fashion for all ages.
Pell City City Manager Brian Muenger said he has word that the store has set Sunday, Aug. 6, as its opening date.
Inside the store already, displays and hardware are being prepared for the huge selection of T.J. Maxx inventory.
A staple store for many since its founding in 1976, the discount retailer stocks a variety of brand names and known favorites for its customers, and with more than 1,000 stores in the U.S., it remains one of the country’s largest retailers. From bath and beauty needs to footwear and clothing for all ages, T.J. Maxx is known for its supply of housewares and home décor from the floor up, with specialties including kitchen ware and decorative touches to jewelry and all kinds of other accessories.
Among the other stores in the final stages of preparations are Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, ULTA, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best, Pet Smart and Hobby Lobby.
The stores will open as they are individually ready, Muenger said, with Ross and Old Navy expected to be ready by mid-August with PetSmart and Hobby Lobby following in mid-September.
Two main thoroughfares give access to Pell City Square — straight from the I-20 and U.S. 231 intersection or from Comer Avenue.
Located on Dr. John Haynes Drive, Pell City Square is easily reached from either end of that street.
The Comer Avenue access is easy to follow from the downtown area of Pell City, taking Comer from its intersection at U.S. 231 all the way to Dr. John Haynes Drive at the Pell City Industrial Park and turning left.
From U.S. 231 North, the entrance to Dr. John Haynes Drive is located just a block from the intersection of U.S. 231 and I-20.