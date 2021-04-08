FIRST Family Service addresses local sixth-graders about child abuse awareness

FIRST Family Service of Talladega continued the annual observation of April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Awareness Month with a series of presentations at Talladega City elementary schools.
FIRST Family Service Center parent educator Suzanne Kelley gave a presentation to sixth graders at Houston, Graham, Young and Salter elementary schools last week and handed out blue bracelets to the students showing “their commitment to the health and safety of children in the community.”
Following the presentation, students at each of the schools planted a “pinwheel garden” mirroring the one planted every year by FIRST and Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, with a pinwheel representing a case of child abuse reported during the previous year.