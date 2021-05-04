First day on the job for new city manager full of meetings — lots of meetings

Seddrick Hill’s first day as Talladega’s 10th city manager was Tuesday.
“It’s been a great day,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been taking the time to meet with all of the department heads personally, putting names to faces, discussing their needs and their ideas.
"So far, I’ve met with Public Works, both fire stations, the patrol and detective divisions in the police department, the Water and Sewer Department, finance, the library staff, and a couple of others. I haven’t had a chance to meet with the people in Parks and Recreation, Community Appearance and Heritage Hall yet, but I will. I want to let the staff know from the top down that they will have access and that I will meet with them face to face.”
The city’s finance director is in an acting capacity, and Hill said finding a permanent director and hiring an office staff will be the top priorities for now.
“There are a lot of amazing things going on in this city, and a lot of people doing great work,” he said. “I’m going to be trying to build on the great work the staff is already doing. There are a lot of hidden gems in this city, and I really want to try and bring them out. Also, the council has been really supportive, and I really want to thank them for that.”
Hill also said he attended Sunshine Saturday last weekend “and loved it. I had a really good time. I got to meet with the Chamber Ambassadors there, and I’m looking forward to working with them as well,” referring to the group of junior high and high school students who help out at various public events.
Hill graduated from Talladega College and worked for his alma mater and for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind before being hired for the city’s top position last month.
“I’m proud to have gotten my education here,” he said. “It shows that college produces great graduates, and that those graduates become citizens putting back into the city what the city helped pour into me.”
Hill will attend his first meeting of the Talladega City Council on May 10 at Talladega City Hall on South Street.