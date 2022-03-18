First class of city interns from Talladega College report to work

TALLADEGA — The first class of 20 interns from Talladega College attended an orientation Monday afternoon at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
The interns will be working across several city departments, including the city clerk’s office, the police department, parks and recreation, public information, finance, city planning and human resources.
The students are the beneficiaries of a partnership between Talladega City Government and the CareerLIFE program, founded by Calvin Littlejohn and Andre Lee, who were both present Monday. Many of the students had been awarded their internships after working with Littlejohn and Lee to hone their interview skills and learn how to dress for an interview.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland and City Manager Seddrick Hill were also present. Hill said that he had managed to secure an internship with the city’s public works department when he was a college student, and never imagined that he would one day be appointed the city’s chief executive officer.
The city’s second group of interns is expected in June, when juniors and seniors at Talladega High School become eligible to participate in the program.
The college students who will be starting their jobs at city hall this week include Okeene Powell, Oronde Henderson, Reanna Burroughs, Keyell Bentley, Thai Fowell, Jahzani Jordan Henry, Gerlin A. Cruz, Nicole T. Montoute, Rudolph T. Reid, Samantha Thompson, Kawan Watts Jr., Reberta Holmes, Trinity McDonald, Vionce Weeks, Jordan Washington, Victoria Willis, Jaylin Givins, Terry Thomas, Kaurytn Datcher and Marva Herman.