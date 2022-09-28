First Baptist of Sylacauga hosts open house to show results of capital improvement project

First Baptist Church of Sylacauga is inviting the community to come in and see the results of their most expansive capital improvement project in more than three decades.
On Oct. 16, there will be a church-wide potluck in the gym starting at noon, followed by a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. and an open house from 1-2 p.m.
“This observance was postponed a few years due to the pandemic. … We are all thrilled to dedicate various new spaces, such as the Hill Foyer, the central lobby, the children’s lobby, the renovated Bright-Parrish Library and the children’s playground," Pastor Rick Patrick said. "From the start, our goal has been to open our doors to the community while offering spaces to fellowship together.”
Citing 1st Kings 8:27, Patrick added, “Just as Solomon acknowledged while dedicating the Temple, no building can ever compare to the greatness and glory of God. And yet, our prayer is that, within these very walls, many people will draw close to Jesus and one another.”
First Baptist Church of Sylacauga is located at 10 South Broadway Avenue.