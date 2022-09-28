 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Baptist of Sylacauga hosts open house to show results of capital improvement project

first baptist church sylacauga-bc.jpg

First Baptist Church broke ground this week on a $2.3 million capital improvement campaign.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

First Baptist Church of Sylacauga is inviting the community to come in and see the results of their most expansive capital improvement project in more than three decades.

On Oct. 16, there will be a church-wide potluck in the gym starting at noon, followed by a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. and an open house from 1-2 p.m.