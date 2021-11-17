First Bank of Alabama announces addition of two people to its board

TALLADEGA — First Bank of Alabama announced in a news release the addition of two people to its Board of Directors: Bill Newman of Oxford was elected in October 2020 and Charlie P. Gaines of Talladega was elected in November 2021.
Newman is president of his family business, Oxford Lumber, and has served in that position since 1995. The company has locations in Oxford, Roanoke, Talladega and Jacksonville.
Gaines is an attorney who has worked in Talladega in private practice since 1981. His law firm was started by his father and he continues to practice along with his brother.
"It gives me great pleasure to introduce to you two great men of their respective communities, and now board members, that will help us continue building our bank," First Bank of Alabama President and CEO Chad Jones was quoted as saying in a news release.