Firing into ceiling three times during credit union robbery costs Sylacauga man 10 years in prison

A Sylacauga man has been convicted of attempted robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence by a federal jury.
Dameon LaShawn Nix, 32, is now facing 10 years in prison for discharging a firearm during the attempted robbery and 40 to 50 months consecutive for the attempted robbery itself.
Nix entered the Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union in Sylacauga on May 28, 2019, and fired a pistol into the ceiling three times. When the tellers were unable to open their cash drawers, Nix robbed a customer of $195 and fled.
According to evidence presented at trial, he was apprehended by Sylacauga Police about 20 minutes later. He had the stolen cash and a gun holster, but the gun he used at the credit union was never recovered.
A delivery driver saw Nix putting on a mask as he was entering the credit union and was able to pick him out of a lineup. Nix’s DNA was found on clothing, including body armor, that he left in the woods as he fled. The recovered clothes matched those being worn by the robber in the bank’s surveillance video.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona both expressed their appreciation for the work of the Sylacauga Police Department in bringing Nix to justice.
“As this case confirms, working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners is the best way to combat violent crime and remove violent offenders from our communities,” Escalona said.
Nix was previously convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery in 2009, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison on each count, but was paroled in 2017 after serving about a third of his sentence. He was still on probation for the old robberies when he was arrested in 2019.