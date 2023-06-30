Fireworks burglary near Sylacauga being investigated

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a fireworks stand on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the break-in occurred overnight sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning at Big Bang Fireworks on the 35000 block of U.S. 280.
The burglars appear to have forced open the door to a storage shed and made off with fireworks valued at $1,200 as well as a flag valued at $30.
An itemized list of the fireworks taken was not available, and there was no description of the flag included in the report, Jones said.
The victim told investigators that the storage shed was intact when he closed up about 7 p.m. Monday night.
As of Thursday, there were no known witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff's Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office website or using the mobile app.