Fireworks burglary near Sylacauga being investigated

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a fireworks stand on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga.

According to Captain Mike Jones, the break-in occurred overnight sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning at Big Bang Fireworks on the 35000 block of U.S. 280.