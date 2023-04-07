Fire, police departments solicit ‘votes’ via blood donations

The Talladega Police Department and the Talladega Fire Department are competing in a Battle of the Badges to encourage city employees and community members to donate blood for the American Red Cross.
Donors may register now to give blood on Thursday, April 20, 1-6 p.m., at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Registered donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and other prizes. Participants may register and choose a time slot at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Battle or call Jojo Burnett at (205) 644-1883 to register by phone.
While Police Chief Diane Thomas would like donors to vote for the police, and Fire Chief Danny Warwick urges donors to vote for firefighters, both chiefs agree that this is a win-win competition.
The effects of severe weather, seasonal illnesses, accidents and other emergencies can deplete blood supplies. This can jeopardize the lives of emergency victims. The friendly rivalry between the police department and the fire department is intended to ensure that blood is readily available. In addition, the competition builds camaraderie among local first responders.
“Whichever team you support, you can help save lives by registering to give blood,” Chief Thomas and Chief Warwick agree.
Donors will announce which team they are supporting on April 20, when they give blood at the Spring Street Recreation Center.