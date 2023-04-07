 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire, police departments solicit ‘votes’ via blood donations

battle of the badges

The Talladega Police Department and the Talladega Fire Department are competing in a Battle of the Badges.

The Talladega Police Department and the Talladega Fire Department are competing in a Battle of the Badges to encourage city employees and community members to donate blood for the American Red Cross.  

Donors may register now to give blood on Thursday, April 20,  1-6 p.m., at the Spring Street Recreation Center.  Registered donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and other prizes. Participants may register and choose a time slot at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Battle or call Jojo Burnett at (205) 644-1883 to register by phone.