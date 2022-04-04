 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire off Shocco Springs Road damages about 20 acres

Talladega Firefighters

Talladega Firefighters and the Alabama Forestry Service battled a fire off Shocco Springs Road earlier this week that ended up damaging about 20 acres.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega Firefighters and the Alabama Forestry Service battled a fire off Shocco Springs Road earlier this week that ended up damaging about 20 acres.

According to Chief Danny Warwick, the fire seems to have started with the high winds that blew through the area Tuesday night, which knocked down a power pole and started the fire.

Warwick said the fire was contained in just a few hours, and the rain that came through later helped put it out altogether.

The Talladega Police Department and Talladega Public Works also assisted in getting the fire under control and out, he said.

Tags