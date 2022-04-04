Fire off Shocco Springs Road damages about 20 acres

Talladega Firefighters and the Alabama Forestry Service battled a fire off Shocco Springs Road earlier this week that ended up damaging about 20 acres.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the fire seems to have started with the high winds that blew through the area Tuesday night, which knocked down a power pole and started the fire.
Warwick said the fire was contained in just a few hours, and the rain that came through later helped put it out altogether.
The Talladega Police Department and Talladega Public Works also assisted in getting the fire under control and out, he said.