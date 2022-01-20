Fire likely means a total loss for Avenue G residence

A residence on Avenue G is likely a total loss following a fire Monday night, according to the Talladega Fire Department.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to the residence on the 500 block at 8:23 p.m. Monday and remained on the scene for about four hours. Flames were showing from one side of the residence when firefighters arrived, he said.
Warwick said the fire seems to have started in or around the laundry room, then spread into the attic, kitchen and den areas. There was also heavy smoke damage throughout.
Warwick added that the cause of the fire was still undetermined but was accidental and likely electrical in nature.
He added that someone does live there, although there was no one home at the time.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help provide the resident with a place to stay.
Talladega Police responded and provided traffic control while firefighters were on scene, Warwick said.