Fire department keeps alive the donation pipeline from Talladega to Ohatchee

A week after a tornado hit the town of Ohatchee in Calhoun County, the Talladega Fire Department packed up a truckload of donated items and took them where they were needed.
In a note to all the people who donated, Chief Danny Warwick said, “I would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of help, assistance and kindness that was shown to the victims of the storms in Ohatchee and Calhoun County. I appreciate your willingness to come to our aid, and I know I can speak for the Ohatchee/Calhoun County communities at large when I say thank you once again. It’s a textbook example of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Warwick added that they are still accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags.
The truck that went up Thursday was not the first to make the trip from Talladega, however. Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough had gone up a week before, almost immediately after the storm hit.
“Calhoun County EMA was asking for help, so we sent a truck up around 3:30 p.m., right after tornado,” Goodenough said. “We started winding down operations around midnight, and then we were back at 7 a.m. the next morning with a full team.”
The command post in Ohatchee was set up at Boiling Springs Baptist Church, and the first priority was to begin coordinating between the professional and volunteer firefighters, paramedics and ambulance crews, law enforcement personnel, power company personnel and others on the scene.
“The state fire marshal's office was there, along with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford Police. There were 911 dispatchers from everywhere. Jeff Waldrep, the fire chief from Anniston was the incident commander, and there were firefighters from Jacksonville, Anniston, Oxford, Lincoln. I don’t think I’ve ever actually seen that many people in one place, But there was a lot of efficiency, and everybody did a great job.” Goodenough said. “The church opened the doors to us, so we could have bathrooms and they provided water and snacks for everyone. They were top notch. And Oxford had a trailer at the scene that we were using for a command post. We had plenty of assets, but we needed management and we needed time to plan.”
Added Warwick: “Any time there’s a situation like that, there’s going to be some chaos at first. But it's definitely better to have too many resources on the ground then not enough.”
Goodenough could not say exactly how long it was after they arrived, but a warning for another storm possibly headed their way came in at some point that first day.
“There were actually two,” Warwick said. “One coming toward Ragland and one toward Wilsonville.”
Cell service in Ohatchee at this point was non-existent, Goodenough said, but the Talladega firefighters were able to communicate with home by radio, and there was an emergency siren in the church parking lot for the most immediate threats. It was “tough in the beginning,” he said, but as everyone settled into their roles, things went very well.
Warwick and Goodenough have both responded to natural disasters in other parts of the state in the past, including the storms that ripped through Jacksonville a couple of years ago and through Pleasant Grove a few years before that.
“Pleasant Grove was just leveled when we went there in 2011,” Goodenough said. “Then the next day, the National Guard activated me and I ended up going to Cullman.”