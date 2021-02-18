Fire department gets a call soon after mobile home owner lights fire to unfreeze pipes

The Talladega Fire Department responded to 18 calls during the past week, including four traffic accidents and three fires.
The second fire of the week was called in as a trash fire on Diamond Lane on Tuesday. According to the report, “crews found a fire under a single wide mobile home that had been started by the homeowner. The fire spread to the trailer’s insulation. Crews extinguished the fire … and pull(ed) the insulation from the trailer. The homeowner was trying to thaw his water pipes from freezing weather. Owner was advised that it was not a good idea to be starting fires, especially under his trailer.”
The week’s first wreck was Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Lashley Avenue and South Street West, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick. Two vehicles were involved, but both drivers refused transport with Northstar Ambulance.
The second and third accidents of the week were both Monday, at Fort Lashley and West McMillian and Chinabee Road at McGhee Lane.
The Fort Lashley wreck involved two vehicles, with one driver going to the emergency room via ambulance and the other refusing transport.
The Chinabee accident involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a power pole, causing a line to fall across the road. Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative removed the line and set a new pole, and Alabama State Troopers responded to investigate. The driver went to the hospital via Northstar.
The last wreck of the week was Wednesday at Ironaton Cutoff and Ironaton Road. Two vehicles were involved, with one driver refusing transport and the other apparently not injured.
The first fire call of the week was to an apartment in Westgate, where burning food on a stove top set off an alarm.There was no damage to the apartment.
The third fire of the week was Wednesday morning on Martin Luther King Junior Drive on the campus of Talladega College. The alarm had been triggered by a “small fire located in the front room that could be extinguished with a portable extinguisher. (The fire was extinguished) and removed the debris from the structure. The fire was most likely intentionally set (but) there were no occupants at the time of the fire and the structure seemed to be under renovation. The incident was reported to campus police…”
The report adds “the structure’s windows were inaccessible due to being painted shut, so there was residual smoke upstairs after we used the (positive pressure ventilation) fan.”
Firefighters also responded to a false alarm Thursday at Senior Grove on West Battle Street, also on campus. According to the report, “this is at least the fourth trip to this room in the past few weeks in reference to the same alarm with nothing being found.” Campus police were notified.
The other notable call for the week was to a downed power line on Tinney Street Tuesday. The street was blocked off while an Alabama Power crew removed the burning line and replaced it.
The weeks other calls included:
—Three calls that were cancelled in route;
—three medical assists;
—a malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector;
—an abandoned vehicle.