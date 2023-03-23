Fire damages home’s interior in Bemiston

A house fire in Bemiston last week did significant damage to the inside of a residence on West Roberts Avenue but did not injure any people.
According to the fire report, firefighters were dispatched on March 15 just before noon to 100 block of West Roberts, where they found a single-story house with with heavy smoke and fire coming from one side. The resident of the house reported that everyone had already gotten out safely.
Firefighters put out the fire by attacking the blaze from inside the residence and ventilating the roof. Alabama Power and Spire Gas were called in to secure the utilities, Talladega police directed traffic and paramedics treated one of the occupants of the house for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
According to Talladega police Lt. Ron McElrath, the owner of the house said an adult with a mental illness who lives in the house as well likely caused the fire by walking around the bedroom carrying a lighted candle in one hand and a container of gasoline in the other. He tripped, accidentally causing the fire.
The person allegedly carrying the candle and gasoline told investigators the same thing, McElrath said.
“Apparently this isn’t the first time he’s done it, either,” McElrath said.