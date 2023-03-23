 Skip to main content
Fire damages home’s interior in Bemiston

A house fire in Bemiston last week did significant damage to the inside of a residence on West Roberts Avenue but did not injure any people.

According to the fire report, firefighters were dispatched on March 15 just before noon to 100 block of West Roberts, where they found a single-story house with with heavy smoke and fire coming from one side. The resident of the house reported that everyone had already gotten out safely.