Fire completely destroys vacant Red Lane residence

A fire in Talladega last week completely destroyed a vacant residence on Red Lane, according to Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick.
According to the week’s run summary, firefighters were dispatched to 365 Red Lane at about 7:50 p.m. May 17, finding the house fully involved on arrival. Warwick said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the house and contents will be a total loss.
No one was injured in the fire, and the house appeared to be vacant and uninsured. There was power to the structure, however, which was cut off by an Alabama Power crew after the fire was put out.
The cause of the fire remained unclear.