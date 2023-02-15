Financial officer presents good news at final meeting

In her last act as Talladega City Schools Chief Financial Officer, Lesley Poe announced good news regarding the school system’s audit for the past year. The outcome of that audit was what’s known in the financial business as an unmodified opinion.
“That’s the highest rating you can get,” she said Tuesday.
The audit was conducted by Edgar and Associates, and was completed a little early this year, Poe explained. Starting next month, her successor, Leanetetta Wright, will be taking over the school’s finances, and Poe said she thought it best to have the audit out of the way during the transition.
There were no finding and no questioned costs in either the local finances or in federal funding.
Poe also informed the board that, as of the end of January, or 33 percent through the fiscal year, the board was at 38 percent budgeted revenue, ($6.3 million), 34 percent of expenditures ($6.1 million), with an overall fund balance of $6.4 million and payroll of $1.5 million.
The board also voted to make the recommended budget amendments, which raised the starting balance from $4.2 million to $5.8 million and leaves the system with a projected balance of $8.3 million in all funds at the end of the year.
“I really want to thank this board and the people of worked with here,” she said. “It has been an absolute pleasure. I knew it wasn’t always going to be pretty walking in, but it has been a great opportunity for me, and I have enjoyed working here and I have learned so much, on so many levels.”
— Accepted gifts for board member appreciation month from each of the schools in the system.
— Surplussed items at Salter Elementary School.
— Approved the personnel actions by a vote of 3-0, with board member Allison Edwards abstaining, which included
— Approving leave for Michelle Regina McKinney, math teacher at Talladega High School; Brenna Carlisle, elementary teacher at Houston; Ronnie Nix, receptionist in the central office and Johnny Ragland, custodian at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
— Hiring Wayne Howell, custodian at Zora Ellis Junior High and Kayla Reynolds, instructional aide at THS.
— Accepted the retirement of bus driver Johnny Hardy.
— Terminated itinerant instructional aide and after-school tutor Kadarius Davis.
— Heard Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee announced that the THS girls basketball team would be playing at Jacksonville Saturday evening at 7 p.m. after winning its last game.
— Heard Lee announce that there would be a movie night Friday for elementary school students.
— Heard Lee announce that the cheerleaders had just returned from competing in Orlando and would report next meeting.