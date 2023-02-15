 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS

Financial officer presents good news at final meeting

In her last act as Talladega City Schools Chief Financial Officer, Lesley Poe announced good news regarding the school system’s audit for the past year. The outcome of that audit was what’s known in the financial business as an unmodified opinion.

“That’s the highest rating you can get,” she said Tuesday. 