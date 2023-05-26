 Skip to main content
Financial auditors think highly of Talladega County school board finances

The Talladega County Board of Education has received what’s known as an “unmodified opinion” from the state Examiners of Public Accounts for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, continuing a streak that has been going as long as many remember.

Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said that an unmodified opinion is the highest opinion the auditors can give. There were also no questioned costs or findings.