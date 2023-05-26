Financial auditors think highly of Talladega County school board finances

The Talladega County Board of Education has received what’s known as an “unmodified opinion” from the state Examiners of Public Accounts for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, continuing a streak that has been going as long as many remember.
Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said that an unmodified opinion is the highest opinion the auditors can give. There were also no questioned costs or findings.
“I’ve been the superintendent now for 15 years,” Lacey said. “And we’ve never gotten anything lower.”
The audit was presented to the county Board of Education Monday by BriAnna Upchurch of the state examiners, and was subsequently accepted.
— Approved routine budget amendments. Lacey explained that the board approved the reallocation and the new amended budget will be submitted to the state for final approval.
— Accepted the resignations of Lauren Ashley Blocker (math teacher at B.B. Comer High), Patricia Gaither (custodian at Munford High), Riley Jones (English teacher at Munford High), Jon Thad Rogers (physical education at Fayetteville) and Mautaveus Young (social studies at Munford Middle),
— Hired Morgan Ashley (PE at Munford Middle), Erick Blackerby (social studies at Comer High). Jody Brown (ARI reading specialist at Fayetteville), Luciana Chandler (secondary teacher at Drew Middle), Jeffrey Chappell (modern manufacturing program teacher at Lincoln High), Jocelyn Collley (science at Lincoln High), Jacob Fuqua (social studies at Comer High), Cameron Furr (PE at Lincoln Elementary), William Jackson (social studies at Lincoln High), Kasey Lathem (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Elementary), Kellie Morris (special education instructional and bus assistant, Munford Elementary), Tiffany Moten (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Autumn Norred (grade six at Drew Middle), Megan Peoples (second grade at Sycamore), Joshua Reynolds (ascience at Munford Middle), Madison Strickland (kindergarten at Munford) and Madison Wade (special education instructional and bus assistant at Munford Elementary).
— Approved leaves of absence for Emily Black (math at Childersburg High), Anna Cotton (third grade at Lincoln Elementary) Christy Phipps (central office), Abby Whisenhunt (special education at Lincoln) and Tom Wilson (special education at Childersburg High).
— Nonrenewed Dallas Irwin (pre-K at Stemley Road Elementary)and Robert Jemison (Stemley bus driver).
— Approved the sole bid from M.J. Brooks and Son of Sylacauga to add on to the concession area at Fayetteville High School for $425,000. Lacey said the board was working with the contractor to lower the final cost of the project.
— Approved two out of state field trips, one for the Munford Elementary Archery team to compete in Myrtle Beach and one for five students in FBLA at Comer to attend a leadership conference in Atlanta.
— Transferred Judson Warlick from principal at Comer High School to principal at the Genesis Alternative School; Lamonyn Burney from SOAR classroom assistant at Winterboro to physical education teacher at Childersburg High School; Jasmine Ford from English teacher at Comer High School to counselor at Winterboro; Ashley Gable from technology integration specialist at Childersburg Middle School to assistant principal at Munford Elementary School.
Barbara Martin, from Child Nutrition Program assistant at Munford Elementary to Lincoln Elementary; Anna Grace Rich, registered nurse at Stemley Road Elementary to systemwide; Ashley Simpson, from science teacher at Munford Middle School to assistant principal at Talladega County Central High School; Alexandra Stubblefield, from business education teacher at Comer High School to Childersburg High School and Matthew Teague from special education at TCCHS to Comer High School.