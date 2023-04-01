 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final section of old high school to be demolished

Old north wing of B. B. Comer High School has ‘serious structural issues’

The Talladega County Board of Education approved two bids, one for demolition and one for landscape services, during its regular meeting Monday night.

According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the demolition contract is for the “old north wing of B. B. Comer High School,” the last remaining portion of the original structure.