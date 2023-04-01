Final section of old high school to be demolished

The Talladega County Board of Education approved two bids, one for demolition and one for landscape services, during its regular meeting Monday night.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the demolition contract is for the “old north wing of B. B. Comer High School,” the last remaining portion of the original structure.
“There are some serious structural issues there, and there’s just nothing else to be done,” she said.
The contract went to Ingle Demolition and Salvage Inc. of Adamsville. The base bid was for $160,000, with a $60,000 alternate. The overall project was bid at $200,000.
The landscaping contract was awarded to DeWeese Lawns LLC. The three other companies that were contacted did not submit bids.
— Heard Lacey announce that testing was “in full swing this week” in the county schools.
— Heard Lacey announce that League of Innovative Schools would be visiting Munford in April, following a kickoff meeting in Birmingham.
— Accepted the resignations of Nadine Best (special education instructional assistant and bus driver at Munford Elementary School), Lisa Blackburn (Munford High School child nutrition program manager), Charman Curry (registered nurse at Lincoln Elementary School), Ashley Epperson (speech pathologist at Watwood Elementary), Blair Mayfield (special education at Lincoln High), Lauren Brown Reaves (third grade at Watwood) and Cherie Varian (special education at Childersburg Middle).
—Hired Madison Holmes (third grade at Watwood).
— Transferred Lyndsey Key from TMIC special education program specialist to special education teacher at Munford Elementary.
— Transferred Crystal Powell from sixth grade teacher at Munford Middle School to fifth grade teacher at Watwood Elementary.
— Approved a leave of absence Brittany Folsom (fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary School) and David Lee Romines (special education at Genesis).
— Fired Rafe Johnson, Lincoln High School custodian.
— Approved the school calendar for this year.
— Approved a student expulsion.
— Announced that its next meeting would be Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
— Announced a retirement reception for May 8 at 4 p.m., followed by the next board meeting.