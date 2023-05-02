Final provisions addressed in city manager contract

The Talladega City Council took up the final two items regarding City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract Monday evening, approving one and voting down the other.
The council had previously tabled the last two changes; one allowed Hill to collect accrued sick and unused vacation time if he was fired for cause and the other allowed him to have outside employment other than as city manager.
The language regarding paying Hill for the accrued leave that he had earned was not particularly controversial and Monday was approved by the council 4-1, with Councilman Trae Williams casting the dissenting vote.
Whether or not Hill should be allowed to hold outside employment prompted a much more contentious debate. Council President Dr. Horace Patterson eventually moved to approve the change when no one else would, but his motion then died for lack of a second.
According to City Attorney Mike O’Brien, Hill’s contract specifies that he is on call for the city 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and as such is barred from having any outside employment. This language is not unique to Hill’s contract, he added — the same language has appeared in the contract of every city manager the city has ever hired, dating back to Thomas Christie some 20 years ago. Although O’Brien did not mention it, state law before the manager amendment passed, creating the position of full-time mayor in Talladega, also barred the mayor from holding outside employment.
O’Brien clarified that if Hill was speaking while representing the city and was offered an honorarium, he could accept. But if, to cite the example Hill used several times, he was teaching as an adjunct professor on a regular basis, that would be a violation of the contract.
Hill said that his teaching, at both Jacksonville State University and at Talladega College, was done online, mostly at night. He grades papers on weekends, he said.
“I don’t know about the others,” Hill said, “But if I want some extra income, to have a college fund for my kid, I don’t know how you can block me and tell me exactly what I can make. If the city wants to pay me $200,000, that’s one thing, but I think if I want to go work at a car wash for extra money, I should be able to go work at a carwash.”
He estimated that his teaching job took “about three hours per week” from his “personal time.”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked how Hill’s outside employment would be affected when he traveled to multi-day conventions out of state.
Hill pointed out that he had just gotten almost $4 million from Sen. Katie Britt during his last trip to Washington, and that his travels were always in support of the city, whether for roads or emergency services.
“You are supposed to be the face of this city, including weekends,” Spratlin said.
“I get calls all the time from Fort Lauderdale, where I’m from, asking me to speak at high schools and mentoring programs through my LLC. Those other city managers did the same thing, they just didn’t report it. I am coming to you with this,” Hill said, although he did not cite any other specific examples.
“As someone who has been doing this for close to 40 years, I have no problem with this,” Patterson said. “If we have a problem, we can always sit down and talk about it.”
Councilman Joe Power and Councilwoman Vickie Hall both questioned whether getting a paycheck from Talladega College and the city’s various partnerships might cause a conflict, and Spratlin said outright she wanted the exclusive employment language to stay in the contract.
“Did you know what you were going to be making when you took the job?” Hall asked.
“I thought it would be more after six months,” Hill said.
“Can you show me in writing where anybody told you that?” she said.
“You can look at the contract,” Hill said. “It’s been two years. “I’ve been more than patient and fair.”
“This is the third time this has come before this body,” Patterson said. “I have no qualms about doing this. He has the intelligence and the wherewithal.”
Power said, “I would be OK with him teaching, that could work. But there is no way to word an exception. We could say he could not do certain things, maybe run it by us if we could keep it confidential.”
“We are talking about a manager who has done an outstanding job, who has done amazing things,” Patterson said. “He has earned our trust time after time after time. I am not leery or hesitant. He has the intelligence and the moral fiber. You get what you pay for.” Patterson then made his motion, which died for lack of second.
“He just got a raise,” Spratlin said. “He got a raise after six months. Now he’s eligible for a raise every year. He gets a car, and $700 per month for gas.”
“I thank you for the raises,” Hill said. “But I still took a $38,000 per year pay cut to take this job. That’s my sacrifice. I thought I would earn enough to get it back up, but I’m not. I’m still not making what I was five or six years ago.”
Nonetheless, Hill indicated that he would “sign the (revised) contract tomorrow.”
At the end of the meeting, Patterson said, “A book that I value immensely says a laborer is worthy of his hire. We as a community have not taken advantage of opportunities to build staff teams, and our city and institutions don’t prosper when people are in and out. If you want to grow, you’ve got to show respect and kindness. We’ve been wrestling with how we should treat the manager, and this is something that should be stopped. He’s doing a great job, he’s hardworking, he’s committed, as he’s shown time after time. I sincerely hope these issues don’t cause us to stumble as we move forward. The world is more competitive now, and people determine where they want to live based on the human temperature. This body decided not to support a manager who’s doing a great job in having the wisdom and integrity to do another job if he so decides. I’ve seen raises go to other managers without a whole lot of debate. Whenever I look around, the manager is doing this and that. Let him make a living. We should look at other cities and see what they pay…”
“We should treat each other as we want to be treated, as we want our sons and daughters treated,” he said, adding that he hoped the council would revisit the issue of outside employment.
“When people are asked to change, they can get uneasy,” Patterson said. “When people come to visit us here, they see how we treat each other, and we don’t want one standard for people that we like and one standard for people who, for whatever reason, we dislike.”
Also Monday, the council:
— Voted to pay the regular invoices and expenditures 4-1, with Williams dissenting. Williams questioned why tires were being purchased and routine maintenance was being performed on city vehicles; purchasing director Renae Blackburn said because these items were being purchased from specific merchants on the state bid list.
— Heard a complaint from a property owner about the minimal water bill for a vacant property. By statute, and by agreement with the city’s bond holder, the minimum charge is $60, even if there is no monthly usage.
—Voted 4-1 to appropriate $5,000 to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Foundation’s Christmas in July event, with Spratlin casting the dissenting vote. She said she was not opposed to donating to the event, but said the council had given $2,500 last year, and the foundation was asking for the same amount this year.
— Passed an ordinance designating recreation aides, lifeguards, litter crew members, custodians and labor maintenance employees as “common laborers” who do not have to take the civil service exam to be hired.
—Surplussed several vehicles in the police department.
—Approved an agreement to recodify the city’s codes. After some discussion, an item that would include gender neutralization was included.
—Voted 3-0 to excuse Hall and Williams from recent meetings that both had missed.
—Heard Spratlin announce that Sunshine Saturday was this weekend and encouraged everyone to come support the Burton Center.