TALLADEGA CITY COUNCIL

Final provisions addressed in city manager contract

Seddrick Hill

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill.

 Courtesy photo

The Talladega City Council took up the final two items regarding City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract Monday evening, approving one and voting down the other.

The council had previously tabled the last two changes; one allowed Hill to collect accrued sick and unused vacation time if he was fired for cause and the other allowed him to have outside employment other than as city manager.