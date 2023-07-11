Final leg of city paving project to start soon

Streets that carry traffic to and from the new Pell City Square shopping area will soon be ready for the retail center’s expected traffic increases.
Pell City Council members Monday learned from Street Department supervisor Greg Gossett that the four remaining streets to be paved and striped will complete the city’s 2023 paving plan.
Gossett also said the $403,472 cost for the work is a little less than the city had budgeted.
Several of the new stores have announced plans to open earlier than an anticipated September date, but City Manager Brian Muenger said contractors have agreed to get to work on the roads as soon as possible.
“The company has indicated that they will prioritize the completion of Dr. John Haynes Drive, with hopes of completion by the end of the month,” he said.
In addition to paving 4,252 linear feet on Dr. John Haynes Drive, the final streets to be paved in the plan include 600 linear feet on Bunt Drive, 1,140 feet on Jeanne Pruett Drive, and 229 feet on 15th Avenue North.
An additional northbound turn lane will be added to Jeanne Pruett Drive at the intersection of U.S. 231.
The city utilized quantity-based pricing on the project, competitively bid by the St. Clair County Commission, contracting with Vulcan Materials Asphalt and Construction, LLC of Glencoe.
The council also approved holding a public hearing Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. for five properties for violation of the city’s Grass, Weed and Nuisance Ordinance.
These include 279 Mays Bend Drive, 6379 Mays Bend Road, 1039 Cove Landing North, 1049 Cove Landing North and 1271 Valley Street.
There will also be a public hearing regarding condemnation status on four properties on the same date.
These include 17 22nd Street North, 706 28th Street North, 506 29th Street North and 107 Lakeview Drive.
The council also approved adding the position of administrative analyst to the city’s Finance Department.
The addition will allow the city to resume its own billing procedures for the water department, and the position will also include purchasing and accounts payable responsibilities.
A part-time position was approved for the Pell City Police Department, with responsibilities including managing evidence, the department’s fleet supervision and property control.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the duties were previously being handled by police officers.