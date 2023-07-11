 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Final leg of city paving project to start soon

Final leg of city paving project to start soon

Final improvements per the paving plan for streets affected by the approaching opening of Pell City Square will soon be completed. Among the remaining streets to be paved is Jeanne Pruett Drive, along with Dr. John Haynes Drive, Bunt Drive and 15th Avenue North.

Streets that carry traffic to and from the new Pell City Square shopping area will soon be ready for the retail center’s expected traffic increases.

Pell City Council members Monday learned from Street Department supervisor Greg Gossett that the four remaining streets to be paved and striped will complete the city’s 2023 paving plan.