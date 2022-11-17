 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Female entrepreneurs hold empowerment and networking event

Square ladies

Participants are shown on the Square in Talladega Sunday at “Balancing and Building — The Enrichment of Women.” 

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Folks driving past the Talladega Bottling Works on the Square probably couldn’t help but notice the red carpet and the impeccably dressed women walking and being photographed on it Sunday afternoon.

The occasion was not a film premier but rather an opportunity for female entrepreneurs to meet, network, discuss business and coping strategies and, perhaps most importantly, to help lift one another up.