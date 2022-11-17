Female entrepreneurs hold empowerment and networking event

Folks driving past the Talladega Bottling Works on the Square probably couldn’t help but notice the red carpet and the impeccably dressed women walking and being photographed on it Sunday afternoon.
The occasion was not a film premier but rather an opportunity for female entrepreneurs to meet, network, discuss business and coping strategies and, perhaps most importantly, to help lift one another up.
“Balancing and Building — The Enrichment of Women” was the vision of Nichole Meadows of Inspirational Cleaning LLC.
“My vision was to get as many businesswomen to come together as we could, just to empower each other. I came up with the idea of wanting to help women with how to balance their lives, and how we can hold each other up and enrich the souls of each other. This is something that we are going to start doing every year now, I think,” Meadows said.
The red carpet outside is a big part of that vision, she added.
“Any time you see celebrities walking the red carpet, it seems to make them feel uplifted. I wanted to give all these women here their star moments.”
She added, “if not us, who?”
The event also included a catered meal, two guest speakers, and panel made up of Valeria Hill of Hair Values, Courtney Fuller of Boss Lady Consulting Services (also one of the guest speakers), Christian English of Chrissyjack Crafts, Katherine Chatmon of Bridg3 Financial Boutique and Donna Kelly of the Donnarenee Collection.
Other special guests highlighted their own locally owned businesses, including Lakeisha Meadows of Customized Clothing and Crafts, Chantelle Tuck Marshall of CMC Luxury, Jillian Foster of Gillicious Treats and Bobbie Smith of Bobbie’s Boutique in Birmingham.
Other event sponsors included Bussey Herd Photography, Bite Me Handcrafted Treats by Miste Ware, Credit Locaction, Belle Ame Designz, Sleepovers and Company and Stronger than Yesterday — Erasing the Stigma.