FEMA grant will allow Lincoln Fire Department to replace old fire-fighting equipment

The Lincoln Fire Department will use funding received from a FEMA grant announced by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers this week to update fire hoses and nozzles that will improve service for the department.

Approval of a $183,238 grant approved for the Lincoln Fire Department by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid in replacing strategic equipment for the department.

The grant, which is matched by a 5 percent contribution from the city, actually amounts to a total of $192,400, said Fire Chief Josh Vincent.