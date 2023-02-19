FEMA grant will allow Lincoln Fire Department to replace old fire-fighting equipment

Approval of a $183,238 grant approved for the Lincoln Fire Department by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid in replacing strategic equipment for the department.
The grant, which is matched by a 5 percent contribution from the city, actually amounts to a total of $192,400, said Fire Chief Josh Vincent.
“This grant was targeted for fire departments, and it will help up replace hoses and nozzles, anything that our water passes through to fight fires,” he said. “We always want to replace older or outdated equipment to improve our department.”
Vincent said the grant amount has been one of the better ones received by the department. The city has contracted with a grant-writing professional for about two years in preparing the grant requests, he said.
The department also has two other grant applications pending for money that would go toward purchase of a new brush truck, which is specially designed for addressing brush fire situations, and toward new rescue equipment for the department.
Receiving the funding helps cities to stretch their dollars and utilize city dollars on hand for other needs, said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.
“This really helps us to maintain quality material for our department,” he said. “The grants make room for helping with other needs.”
Watson said the fire chief identified some real needs for the fire department and the city is now able to get these needs filled.
“I’m very pleased with the assistance we received,” he said.