Felony theft added to Talladega man’s list of charges

A Talladega man currently facing a domestic violence strangulation charge has also been charged with felony theft.
Austin Shay Carlisle, 24, was served with a warrant for theft of property in the first degree for allegedly stealing a four-wheeler in February.
According to Lt. Dennis McDaniel, Carlisle allegedly asked a friend if he could ride his Kawasaki Prairie 360. He then drove off and never returned the vehicle, McDaniel said.
Carlisle was arrested for stealing an Oldsmobile in December 2022, in a case which is also still pending. He posted bond on that charge until he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence strangulation in February and had his bond on the theft charge revoked. He has been in jail ever since.
Carlisle has previous felony convictions for receiving stolen property in the first degree (again involving a car) and at least two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 36 months probation on those charges in 2019.
Domestic violence by strangulation and theft of property in the first degree are both Class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.