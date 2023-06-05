 Skip to main content
Felony theft added to Talladega man’s list of charges

Austin Shay Carlisle

A Talladega man currently facing a domestic violence strangulation charge has also been charged with felony theft.

Austin Shay Carlisle, 24, was served with a warrant for theft of property in the first degree for allegedly stealing a four-wheeler in February.