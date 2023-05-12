Felony drug arrests made at checkpoint

A traffic checkpoint in Talladega County Thursday night resulted in two local men being arrested on felony drug charges.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, the driver of the vehicle, Chancey Berry Temple, 37, had outstanding warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges. The passenger, Corregio G. Stockdale, 46, had a quantity of methamphetamine in his pocket at the time of the stop.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Temple was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and attempting to elude. He was also charged with failure to appear for attempting to elude, after allegedly fleeing from a traffic checkpoint in February.
Total bond was set at $54,000. Temple remained in jail Friday afternoon.
Stockdale was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total was set at $14,500.
Both men have criminal histories. According to court records, Temple was convicted of felony theft in 2005 and armed robbery a year later. In 2016, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of bath salts and possession of spice. It was not clear if or how those charges were ever resolved.
Stockdale has a felony conviction for theft in St. Clair County from 2007 and robbery in Talladega County in 2000, as well as another conviction for drug possession in 2017.
Trafficking is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by to 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution and possession with intent to distribute are Class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are Class D felonies, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.