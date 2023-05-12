 Skip to main content
Felony drug arrests made at checkpoint

A traffic checkpoint in Talladega County Thursday night resulted in two local men being arrested on felony drug charges.

According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, the driver of the vehicle, Chancey Berry Temple, 37, had outstanding warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges. The passenger, Corregio G. Stockdale, 46, had a quantity of methamphetamine in his pocket at the time of the stop.