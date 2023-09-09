Federal, St. Clair suspect has court appearance next week

The Florida man charged with abuse of a corpse in St. Clair County has a court date set next week.
Marcus Spanevelo, 35, has been housed in Talladega’s Federal Correctional Institution since he was indicted on federal charges in February, in connection with the death and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Cassie Carli.
He is on the Sept. 12 docket with St. Clair County Circuit Judge presiding.
Carli’s body was discovered buried inside a barn in Springville April 23, 2022. She had been reported missing from Santa Rosa County, Fla., March 27, 2022, after meeting with Spanevelo in the parking lot of a Navarre, Fla., restaurant for a custody exchange of their four-year-old daughter.
The federal indictment charges Spanevelo with kidnapping resulting in Cassie Carli’s death.
He had been held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail since Oct. 20, when he waived extradition from his initial arrest in Tennessee, where authorities connected him to Carli’s disappearance the day after her body was found.
The child has been reported safe.
During investigations, Spanevelo was connected with the property on U.S. 11 in Springville where Carli’s body was found, officials said. He is believed to have resided on the property at one time.
Spanevelo was charged in Tennessee with tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers. He was then turned over to Santa Rosa County, Fla., authorities April 18.
He remained in custody in Florida until he faced charges in St. Clair County and was transferred to the St. Clair County jail in October, 2022, on the abuse of a corpse charges. Spanevelo waived extradition to St. Clair County from Santa Rosa County authorities.
Seay denied bond in St. Clair County in the case.
The U.S. Department of Justice Department investigated the case along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Santa Rosa County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, according to the Justice Department’s press release.
The document also stated that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan Baty, Bill Simpson and John Camp will prosecute the case.
“We are very thankful for the working relationship we have with our federal agencies,” St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said.