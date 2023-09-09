 Skip to main content
Federal, St. Clair suspect has court appearance next week

The Florida man charged with abuse of a corpse in St. Clair County has a court date set next week.

Marcus Spanevelo, 35, has been housed in Talladega’s Federal Correctional Institution since he was indicted on federal charges in February, in connection with the death and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Cassie Carli.

