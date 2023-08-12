 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

FCI Talladega reports murderer’s death in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Talladega’s Federal Correctional Institution has died.

According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, David Cannon, 64, was found unresponsive at 12:10 a.m. 