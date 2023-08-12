FCI Talladega reports murderer’s death in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Talladega’s Federal Correctional Institution has died.
According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, David Cannon, 64, was found unresponsive at 12:10 a.m.
“Responding employees immediately initiated life-saving measures,” the release says. “Employees requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Subsequently, Cannon was pronounced deceased by EMS.”
The FBI was notified and is investigating the death.
Cannon was charged with abducting and bludgeoning to death Thomas Earl Beasley III in 2001 after the two men met in at the Miss-A-Bama Saloon in Moss Point, Miss.
His body was found in a pond in Monroe County, Ala., 130 miles away, about a week later.
Cannon admitted to killing Beasley in a conversation with a confidential informant that was recorded by federal investigators. Cannon said that Beasley had made sexual advances toward him.
Cannon was arrested in early 2002. He was convicted of kidnapping resulting in a death in the federal court for the Southern District of Alabama in Mobile in 2003, and was sentenced to life in prison. He had been housed at FCI Talladega since November 2011.
Cannon is the third inmate death at FCI Talladega in 2023. Chad Everett Clifton, 45, died in February and Kemond Juarez Forston, 38, in late July.
Clifton’s death was ruled a suicide.
Forston’s death appears to still be under investigation.