FCI reports inmate death

An inmate at FCI Talladega died after being found unresponsive in the facility Sunday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons announced Monday.
Kemond Jareuz Fortson, 38, had been at the Federal Correctional Institute since March 2021 after being convicted of drug- and gun-related charges in the federal court for the Middle District of Alabama. He was serving a 140-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.