Fayettville High School students to put on concert next month

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville High School will get a little bit of Nashville as it gets set to host a concert next month.
The school is partnering with Reach and Teach to bring Country Artist Adam Calvert to the school April 12 at 1 p.m. Reach and teach is the same organization that worked with Lincoln High School to craft a concert with rock group the Velcro Pygmies last month.
In a news release, the organization said Fayetteville High is one of 17 schools across the Southeast taking a unique approach to education by participating in the program. Reach and Teach is a nonprofit educational program that facilitates the opportunity for students to plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus.
Velcro Pygmies frontman and Reach and Teach co-found Cameron Flener told the Daily Home that the program gives real-world experience and allows students to gain knowledge in budgeting, logistics, marketing and much more, while also developing essential life skills such as communication, problem solving and teamwork.
“We wanted to expose students to the realities that there are really unique career opportunities in the entertainment business, things that a lot of students aren't aware of,” he said before Lincoln’s concert. “It also gives them an opportunity to explore entrepenurialship because a rock concert is basically a small business.”
Flener said the program breaks down that small business into a 13-week program in which students plan, design, execute and then analyze a fully functioning event. Students are charged with getting sponsorships, selling tickets and even making merchandise for the show.
In the release Reach and Teach said that as part of its fifth year, the program is proud to work with the students at Fayetteville High School.
Calvert, a Nashville recording country artist, will be performing for the student planned and promoted concert April 12.
The students have been working through the program over the last few months, with the guidance of their teacher, Linda Terry. The students ,khave set goals, analyzed target markets, maintained an event budget, developed and obtained sponsorship packages and much more.