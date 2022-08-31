Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department receives grant worth nearly $50,000

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, announced that the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department will receive $49,523.80 from the Department of Homeland Security.
The funding will help the fire department buy new operations and safety equipment, a spokesman for Rogers’ office said.
“In times of crisis, Talladega County’s first responders are the first people on the scene,” the congressman was quoted as saying in a news release. “This grant will provide the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department the funding they need to continue their mission of keeping the community safe.”
The grant was awarded under the FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.