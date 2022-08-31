 Skip to main content
Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department receives grant worth nearly $50,000

Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks

 Anniston Star

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, announced that the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department will receive $49,523.80 from the Department of Homeland Security.

The funding will help the fire department buy new operations and safety equipment, a spokesman for Rogers’ office said.