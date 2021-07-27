Fast shooting at fast-food place in Sylacauga, but nobody was hit

Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle Saturday night outside McDonald’s.
According to Police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:52 p.m. Saturday. One vehicle had been hit, but no people were injured, he said.
The intended victim, inside the vehicle that was hit, appears to have returned fire, but did not hit anything himself.
A suspect in the case has been tentatively identified, but Johnnson said investigators were still going to review the security video from the restaurant before proceeding.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.