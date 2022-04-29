Farrior Foundation names scholarship recipients

The Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation has named three scholarship recipients for 2022.
This year, two of the recipients, Chris Brown and Jacquez Wright, attend the Alabama School for the Blind. The third, Evianna Faith Johnson, is a student at Talladega County Central High School.
The foundation was established in 2016, to honor local leaders and to award scholarships to high school students in any of the school systems in Talladega County, including AIDB.
The Foundation was established by retired Col. Cedric A. Farrior in memory of his grandparents and is administered by his mother, Mary Louise Farrier-White.
Willie and Betty attended the Alabama School for the Negro Blind and married in 1945. They moved their family to Talladega in 1950.
The couple were active members of the Westside PTA, Talladega Improvement Association and the NAACP.
Willie Farrior, was the first Black employee hired by AIDB and the first African-American to be recognized as Blind Worker of the Year, in 1973. In 1974, he was promoted to training instructor and became the first black assistant supervisor in 1979. He was also the oldest member of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP and a deacon at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Farrior Drive on the AIDB campus is named in his honor. He passed away in 2014.
Willie retired from AIDB with 40 years of service, and Betty retired after 27 years of service.