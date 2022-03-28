Farrior Awards given out at commission meeting

TALLADEGA — Mary Louise Farrior White gave out this year’s Farrior Family Foundation Leadership Awards during the Talladega County Commission meeting Monday.
This year’s recipients include Zora Ellis Junior High School Assistant Principal Brittany Johnson, Talladega County Retired Teachers Association President Nancy Lehe, Talladega City Council President and Pastor Dr. Horace Patterson, his wife, former Talladega City Schools Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Dolia Patterson and Farrior White.
The commissioners are Phillip Morris and Mally Limbaugh, Commission Chairman (and one of last year’s honorees) Kelvin Cunnigham and Commissioners Tony Haynes and Darrell Ingram.
Willie Farrior, who the foundation is named for, was the first African-American hired by AIDB and the first African-American to be recognized as Blind Worker of the Year, in 1973. In 1974, he was promoted to training instructor and became the first black assistant supervisor in 1979.
He was also the oldest member of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP and a deacon at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Farrior Drive on the AIDB campus is named in his honor. He died in 2014.